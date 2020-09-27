1/1
Vernon Hamilton Walker
1926 - 2020
Vernon Hamilton Walker, of Severna Park, MD passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. Vern was born on July 31, 1926 in Baltimore and lived most of his life in Catonsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hamilton Walker and Doris Wagner Walker Clements; and his former wife, Jerry Ellison Walker (mother of his children Leslie Ann and Craig).

He is survived by his wife, Carole; his children: daughter Leslie Ann Wilson (Courtney) and son Craig Hamilton (Georgia); his step-children, Tracey Kersley (Ian) and Scott Jakovics (Kim); two grandsons, Ian Hamilton and Matthew Walker; and four step-grandchildren: Haley and Josh Kersley, Tenayie and Tsedeke Jakovics.

Vern was a dedicated patriot and World War II Navy veteran, who loved his country. A proud graduate of the University of Maryland School of Engineering, he obtained his Master's degree from Johns Hopkins. He spent a long and happy career contributing his leadership skills at Westinghouse Defense Corporation as a Program Manager, representing them in numerous foreign countries. He served on his children's PTA's and coached and managed little league baseball teams. In his last years, he enjoyed traveling and playing golf with Carole and his many friends, especially at Rolling Road Country Club where he was a long-term member. A devoted family man, of all his accomplishments he most cherished his role of father and grandfather. He always put his family first. His family and friends will miss him terribly and remember him for the love he showed them, the things he taught them, and his unfailing sense of humor.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to "Tunnels to Towers."

Online condolences may be made at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

September 26, 2020
What a talented inspirational man who who had the most impressive values of dedication to his family and his amazing career. It was a privilege to know him and enjoy his smile and zest for life. His daughter, Leslie , reflects the highest standards he imparted .
He will be missed.
Nancy Grasmick
Friend
