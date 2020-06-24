Vernon K. "Sony" Desell
1945 - 2020
Vernon K. Desell, 75, of Dundalk, MD passed away on May 31, 2020 at Franklin Square Medical Center.

Vernon was born in Baltimore, MD on January 16, 1945, son of late Albert and Mildred Desell. He is survived by his wife Margaret Desell, and his 6 daughters, Nancy, Sherry, Tina, Angie, Cynthia, and Crystal. He is also survived by his sisters, many grandchildren and many more great-grandchildren.

Vernon started his career in the newspaper industry, by delivering papers for The Baltimore Sun locally. He was later hired as a photo engraver for The Baltimore Sun on Calvert Street. Vernon was beyond dedicated to his job and fellow employees. He eventually earned his way into becoming a Union Counselor for the company. Vernon was later transferred to the Port Covington location where he eventually retired after 40 plus proud years of service.

Vernon was always up for anything and could always be counted on if someone needed a helping hand. His favorite hobbies included bowling, fishing, collecting coins, playing card games, and spending his weekends at the Flea Market. He also enjoyed just spending time with family and friends.

Vernon was a dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A memorial service is to be held sometime in early September for both family and friends. Further details to be announced.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

