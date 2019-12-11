Home

Lilly & Zeiler Inc.-Conkling St.
700 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
(410) 342-1222
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Vernon L. Woodruff Jr. Notice
Suddenly on December 9,2019, Vernon Lee Woodruff, Jr. ,U.S. Navy Veteran, beloved son to the late Vernon, Sr. and Mary (nee Micale) Woodruff, dear partner of John R. Baker, loving cousin to Howard R. Stansbury,Jr. (Carol) and family, James Conway (Terry) and family, Donna Conway, John Conway and family,Denise Gaynor (Richard) and family, Joyce Blonskij (John) and family, brother-in-law to Thomas Baker (Anna Marie) and family, Patricia O'Keefe (Joseph) and family and the late George M. Baker and his surviving children and Richard Baker. A Visitation will be held at LILLY & ZEILER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 700 S. Conkling St./21224 on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. where a Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Vernon's name to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane,Balto.,MD 21228. www.zeilerfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
