Vernon Lee
1935 - 2020
Vernon Francis Lee

September 5, 1935 – April 20, 2020

Vernon Francis Lee of Baltimore, MD passed away peacefully

on April, 20, 2020. He was the youngest son of the late Robert

C. Lee and Gertrude Nicholas Lee. He was a gifted athlete who

starred as a football player at Dunbar High School and

Maryland State College (currently know as UMES). More importantly he was a dedicated and loving father who placed family and work above all else. In 1998 he retired from Bethlehem Steel after 38 years of devoted service. He leaves

behind the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Angelie T. Lee, 2 brothers, Owen Lee and Irvin Lee, 5 children, Vernon "Tony" Lee (Wendy), Steven Lee (Kym), Jo Ann Lee Joyner (Brian), Kobie Lee (Latricia) and Anika Lee Smith, 12 grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be planned at a future date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
