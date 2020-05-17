Vernon Francis Lee



September 5, 1935 – April 20, 2020



Vernon Francis Lee of Baltimore, MD passed away peacefully



on April, 20, 2020. He was the youngest son of the late Robert



C. Lee and Gertrude Nicholas Lee. He was a gifted athlete who



starred as a football player at Dunbar High School and



Maryland State College (currently know as UMES). More importantly he was a dedicated and loving father who placed family and work above all else. In 1998 he retired from Bethlehem Steel after 38 years of devoted service. He leaves



behind the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Angelie T. Lee, 2 brothers, Owen Lee and Irvin Lee, 5 children, Vernon "Tony" Lee (Wendy), Steven Lee (Kym), Jo Ann Lee Joyner (Brian), Kobie Lee (Latricia) and Anika Lee Smith, 12 grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be planned at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store