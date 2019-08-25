|
Baltimore, MD - Vernon Wells McCauley, 93, died August 21, 2019. Vernon was the third child of Walter Barton and Edith Marie McCauley. In 1944, he enlisted in the navy and served aboard the USS Blackhawk.
After WWII, he went to work for M. Shaivitz and Sons Furniture in Baltimore as an accountant. In 1974, he earned his BS in Business. He became the Comptroller and Senior VP of Shaivitz.
Vernon loved to play golf and tend his garden. He was an accomplished in woodworking. He built several pieces of furniture for his family that will serve as his legacy.
Vernon is survived by his daughters, Linda Hamill (Bill) and Donna Harris (Donald), his sister, Doris Haughey and his grandchildren, Peter Hamill, Taylor Hamill (Molly) and Karen Hamill. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth, and his brother, William Barton.
A celebration of Vernon's life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 929 Ingleside Ave., Baltimore, MD 21228. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church https://www.emmanuelbaltimore.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019