Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Rd.
Columbia, MD
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Rd.
Columbia, MD
Verona Marie Speranzella Notice
On October 30, 2019, Verona Marie Speranzella, beloved wife of the late Michael John Speranzella Sr. Loving mother of Michael John Speranzella Jr. and wife Carol, Bruce Joseph Speranzella, and Donna Marie Disbrow and husband Rob. Sister of the late Vivian Morgan. Grandmother of Rachel Leigh Speranzella, Ashley Elizabeth Disbrow, and Sean Michael Disbrow. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, MD 21045 on Monday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Oakland Mills Interfaith Center, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia, MD 21045. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 2, 2019
