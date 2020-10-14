On October 11, 2020, Sister Veronica Emmick, O.C.D., beloved community member of the Carmelite Sisters of Baltimore in Towson; daughter of the late Stephen Powers Emmick and Mary Lillian Burke of Lewisport, Kentucky. She was predeceased by her brothers, John Powers Emmick and Jesse Stephen Emmick. She is survived by her sister Betty Emmick Allard and sisters-in-law, Beverly Emmick and Regina Emmick. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Family and friends are invited to a virtual Memorial Mass at the Carmelite Monastery on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 am. Please register at https://conta.cc/3nGcPQ6
. Sister Veronica was interred in the presence of her community at New Cathedral Cemetery on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.