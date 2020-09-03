Veronica Ferris, age 93, of Bel Air, MD passed away on September 1, 2020. Veronica was the beloved wife of Martin Andrew Ferris, III; loved mother of Lynn (James) Kim, Kathleen Susan Maynard, Wendy (John) Ann Huber, and Kelly (Steven) Ann Marks, Martin (Tere) Andrew Ferris IV, Timothy ( Susan) Brian Ferris, and Daniel (Lori) James Ferris; loving grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Bel Air, MD at 10 am. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, September 5 from 12-2 pm. Those who desire may send contributions to: Senator Bob Hooper House c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.