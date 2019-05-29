|
On May 28, 2019; Veronica Mary Klug (nee Harrison); beloved wife of Alan V. Klug, Jr.; devoted mother of Alan Klug, III (Kelly), John Harrison Klug (Lindsay) and Maureen Elizabeth Wheeler (Collin); dear sister of John Harrison and Mildred Reusing; loving grandmother of Jack, Charlie, Jay, Agnes, Fletcher and Maggie.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Thursday May 30 from 5-8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Texas on Friday at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Catholic High School of Baltimore, 2800 Edison Highway, Baltimore, MD. 21213.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019