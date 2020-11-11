1/1
Veronica Walters
On November 8, 2020; Veronica "Vera" Walters; of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of Wayne Walters; loving sister of the late Joan Hamper, Donald and Joseph Hoffman; sister in law of Janice and Jack Walters; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Vera's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 7-9 pm and Thursday November 12, 2020 from 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday at St. Isaac Jogues Church at 10:30 am. Interment: Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Isaac Jogues Church, 9215 Old Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Celebration of Life
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
NOV
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
NOV
12
Celebration of Life
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
