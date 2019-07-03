Vicki Ryan, age 61, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on June 24, 2019 at her home. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Emil G. Smith of Whiteford and the late Donna Marilynn (Smith) Delamar. She was a 1974 graduate of North Harford High School and she attended college at the University of Maryland College Park. She owned & operated Razorback Horse Tack & Supply. She participated in the Bel Air 4th of July Parade with her horses. Her animals were her life, she loved spending time with them and taking care of them.



In addition to her father, Ms. Ryan is survived by sister, Donna J. Cicone of Whiteford; brother, William G. Smith of Abingdon; step-sister, Lauri Johnson of Aberdeen; step-father, Buck Delamar of Bel Air; two nieces, Saige N. Cicone and Mela Johnson; six nephews, Chase J. Cicone, Joshua, Christopher, and Matthew Smith, and Brian and Tony Johnson; dog, Brandy; cats, Charlie and Razor; horses, Buddy, Tucker, Ricky, and BamBam.



She was preceded in death by mother, Donna Marilynn Delamar.



Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11. Inurnment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.



Those who desire may make contributions to Days End Horse Rescue, 1372 Woodbine Rd, Woodbine, MD 21797.



Published in Baltimore Sun on July 3, 2019