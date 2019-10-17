|
On October 14, 2019, Victor A. Olszewski, age 89, of Fenwick Island, DE and formerly of Baltimore, MD; beloved husband of Nadine Olszewski; loving father of Timothy (Peggy), Mark (Roberta), Rebecca and Marybeth (Joseph); grandfather of seven and great grandfather of four. Mass on Friday October 18 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 100th St. in Ocean City, MD. Visitation Thursday from 6:30pm to 8:30 pm at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main St. in Selbyville, DE. Donations to the Tunnell Cancer Center (www.beebemedicalfoundation.org/donate-today) or to Delaware Hospice (www.delawarehospice.org/donate). Condolences to www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 17, 2019