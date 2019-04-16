|
On April 14, 2019, Victor B. Serra passed away at age 88. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Ann Serra; devoted father of Christina Knicely, Diane Moore and husband John, Susanne McFarland and husband Jim, and the late Linda Shearer; also blessed with 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.Friends may visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A., 4001 Ritchie Highway, on Wednesday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm. Funeral Service on Thursday at 10am followed by interment in Greensboro Cemetery. Visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2019