Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
Victor B. Serra Notice
On April 14, 2019, Victor B. Serra passed away at age 88. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Ann Serra; devoted father of Christina Knicely, Diane Moore and husband John, Susanne McFarland and husband Jim, and the late Linda Shearer; also blessed with 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.Friends may visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A., 4001 Ritchie Highway, on Wednesday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm. Funeral Service on Thursday at 10am followed by interment in Greensboro Cemetery. Visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2019
