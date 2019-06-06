Home

Victor Cohen

Victor Cohen Notice
Victor Cohen, of Boca Raton, FL, and formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 4, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his children, Lawrence Cohen and Barbara (Kenneth) Berman, and a grandson, A. Ryan Berman. Mr. Cohen was predeceased by his brothers, the late Sidney H. Cohen and S. Harold Cohen, and his parents, M. Zellic and Anna Cohen.Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd on Friday, June 7, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 10305 Wetherburn Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 6, 2019
