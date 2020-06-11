Victor Epstein passed away on June 10, 2020, at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marsha Epstein (nee Tokar); children, Alan (Pam) Epstein, Darren (Iris) Epstein and Robert (Robin) Epstein; grandchildren, Nina, Carly, Ariel, Alexa, Brendan, Shelby and Logan Epstein; brothers, Martin Epstein and Richard Epstein. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Sylvia Epstein.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Movember, https://us.movember.com/donate.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.