Victor Epstein
Victor Epstein passed away on June 10, 2020, at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marsha Epstein (nee Tokar); children, Alan (Pam) Epstein, Darren (Iris) Epstein and Robert (Robin) Epstein; grandchildren, Nina, Carly, Ariel, Alexa, Brendan, Shelby and Logan Epstein; brothers, Martin Epstein and Richard Epstein. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Sylvia Epstein.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Movember, https://us.movember.com/donate.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family on the loss of your beloved Victor. May you soon find comfort in a lifetime of cherished memories and knowing that Victor now watches over each of you from high above in the home of our God. I am holding you and yours in my thoughts and prayers.
Sherry Seligman
Friend
