Victor Frenkil IV
Unexpectedly on November 30, 2020 VICTOR "VIC" FRENKIL, IV of Hereford; beloved son of Victor Frenkil, III and the late Cathy A. Frenkil (nee Poff); devoted brother of Cynthia L. Frenkil and her husband Brad Krauss, Samantha J. Frenkil and Abigail L. Frenkil and her partner Sonny Lory; loving uncle of Luna Elana; dedicated father of innumerable four-legged companions.

The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, December 8th, 6-9pm and on Wednesday, December 9th, 10am-12noon with a Celebration of Victor's life beginning at 12noon. Following the Governor's mandate on social gatherings, during the gatherings no more than 50 people will be allowed in the room at any given time and only 50 people will be seated socially distanced for the Celebration. The Celebration will be live-streamed on the Lemmon Funeral Home FaceBook page. Inurnment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made at https://everloved.com/life-of/victor-frenkil-iv/, where donations are being collected to initiate the Victor Frenkil IV Memorial Fund. A guest book is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
DEC
8
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
DEC
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
