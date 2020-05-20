Victor Joseph Lancelotta passed away on May 18, 2020, at the age of 98. He was the beloved husband of Anne Patricia Lancelotta (nee Mills); loving father of Victoria Faith Lancelotta and her husband Steven Conti; dear brother-in-law of Bernadette Mills.



Due to the current Covid Pandemic, a private burial ceremony will be held at Loudon Park Cemetery. A Mass celebrating his life at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church will held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor.



