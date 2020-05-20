Victor J. Lancelotta
Victor Joseph Lancelotta passed away on May 18, 2020, at the age of 98. He was the beloved husband of Anne Patricia Lancelotta (nee Mills); loving father of Victoria Faith Lancelotta and her husband Steven Conti; dear brother-in-law of Bernadette Mills.

Due to the current Covid Pandemic, a private burial ceremony will be held at Loudon Park Cemetery. A Mass celebrating his life at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church will held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.
