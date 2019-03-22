Home

Victor Reznick Notice
On March 21, 2019, Victor Reznick; cherished husband of the late Bessie Reznick (nee Rosinsky); loving father of Rabbi Leibel (Shoshana) Reznick, Wayne (Helen) Reznick, and Howard (Dvorah Sora) Reznick; beloved brother of Ida Weitzman and the late Herman Reznick, Aaron Reznick, Rose Ansell, and Eva Silverman; devoted son of the late Velvel and Shaindel Reznick; Victor had a sizeable flock of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, March 22, at 11 am. Interment Hebrew Orthodox Memorial Society - German Hill Rd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Bais Yaakov School for Girls, 11111 Park Heights Ave, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 3208 W. Strathmore Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215, beginning Saturday evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2019
