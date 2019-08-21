|
|
Victor Robert (Bob) Gillette, age 87, passed away on Friday, August 16th, 2019 at home in Hanover, PA, where he had resided since January 2018. A native of Dowagiac, Michigan, Bob was born May 9, 1932 and was the son of the late Max and Ruth Gillette.
Bob graduated from Dowagiac High School, and was a proud alumnus of Michigan State University, where he completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees. He also did further graduate work at Loyola University.
He joined the Navy in 1953, and while serving, met his future wife Sue in Baltimore, Maryland. They were married in 1955 in Prince Frederick, Maryland, and moved to Key West, Florida, where they lived until the completion of his Navy service. They returned to East Lansing, Michigan, where he completed his master's degree in Education.
In 1959, while in East Lansing, they had a daughter Lori. They moved to Bel Air, Maryland in 1960, where Bob was employed by the Harford County Public School System. He began as a teacher at Aberdeen High School, held various positions in the school system, and retired in 1987 as Supervisor of Facilities.
Bob was active in the Association of School Business Officials of Maryland and DC, where he served as national president in 1973. He served on the Bel Air Appearance and Preservation Committee and volunteered in his retirement at the Harford County Parks and Recreation Department woodshop. He wrote a weekly column "The Handyman's Helper", which ran in the Aegis for many years. He was a member of the Bel Air United Methodist Church and also a member of the American Legion.
Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sue (Rawlings) Gillette, daughter Lori Zeshonsky and son-in-law Paul, of Gettysburg, PA, granddaughter Anna Finnerty and her husband Jimmy, of Port Jefferson Station, NY, as well as many beloved friends.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, August 24, 10-11am with a memorial service to follow. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Bel Air United Methodist Church 21 Linwood Ave., Bel Air, MD 21014 or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice 1651 A Mt. Zion Rd. York, PA 17406.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019