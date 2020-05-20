Victor Sebo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Sebo, age 93, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on May 15, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Stefan and Anna (Bajanova) Sebo and husband of the late Gabriela (Omastova) Sebo. He served his country in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and full-time in the Maryland National Guard retiring as a Command Sergeant Major in 1987. He attended Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Graceland Park before moving to Harford County where he attended St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Hickory with his family. He was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Union and the Sergeant Majors Association of the Maryland National Guard.

Victor is survived by his two sons Viktor Sebo and his wife Mary Ann, and COL(Ret.) Anthony Sebo, U.S. Army, and his wife Dayana. He was the devoted grandfather of Shawn Sebo, Jon Sawa, Marie Keegan, Moya Sebo, Ryan Sebo, and the late Kelly Sebo, and is survived by 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his sister, Helen Ziviky; and brother Stefan "Steve" Sebo.

A private service will be held for family and invited guests.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved