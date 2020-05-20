Victor Sebo, age 93, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on May 15, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Stefan and Anna (Bajanova) Sebo and husband of the late Gabriela (Omastova) Sebo. He served his country in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and full-time in the Maryland National Guard retiring as a Command Sergeant Major in 1987. He attended Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Graceland Park before moving to Harford County where he attended St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Hickory with his family. He was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Union and the Sergeant Majors Association of the Maryland National Guard.
Victor is survived by his two sons Viktor Sebo and his wife Mary Ann, and COL(Ret.) Anthony Sebo, U.S. Army, and his wife Dayana. He was the devoted grandfather of Shawn Sebo, Jon Sawa, Marie Keegan, Moya Sebo, Ryan Sebo, and the late Kelly Sebo, and is survived by 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his sister, Helen Ziviky; and brother Stefan "Steve" Sebo.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.