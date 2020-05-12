Victor Sherwood Markland
On May 3, 2020, Victor Sherwood Markland Jr. passed away after a valiant battle with cancer. Victor, or "Mark",& Uncle Mark as he was lovingly known to his family was the beloved son of the late Joan Pfouts, and Victor Markland Sr., The older brother of Stephanie Dawn Page, Vernon Craig Markland Sr, and Bradford Pfouts, and the Uncle of Meghan E Page, William E B Page, Vernon C Markland Jr., and Emily N Fought, Victor is survived by his sister, two brothers, and four nieces and nephews. Victor dearly loved his family, Study of history, travel & working at Fort McHenry National Park Service as a Park Ranger & founding The American Small Swords Society. A private family interment service will be held at Moreland Park. In lieu of Flowers the family requests donations be made to Victor Sherwood Markland Jr Memorial Scholarship Award for The American Small Swords Society & Symposium "Go fund me" link on Ruck funeral homes website.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Moreland Park
May 12, 2020
