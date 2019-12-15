|
On December 7, 2019, Victor Wilkotz of Marriottsville, beloved husband of Marjorie Nell Thompson, devoted father of Miranda Wilkotz Mila and her husband Juan, loving grandfather of Felix and Elsa Mila, and dear brother of Richard and Charles Wilkotz.
Due notice will be given for a memorial service to be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Attn: Finance Dept, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019