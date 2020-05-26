On May 23, 2020, Victoria Catherine Miller (nee Ciekot) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late John C. Miller; devoted mother of Victoria Pflugrad and her husband John, and Nancy Cohen and her husband Donald; loving grandmother of John Pflugrad, Jason Cohen, and Courtney Cohen; cherished great-grandmother of Max, Kelsey, and Garrett Pflugrad; dear sister of Joseph Ciekot, and the late Frances Hawkins, Sophie Draayer, Casimir Ciekot, Stanley Ciekot, and Genevieve Jones.



Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air, MD 21014, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 10am to 12pm; at which time a funeral service will begin. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Victoria's name to the Maryland Food Bank, Attn: Donor Services, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd., Baltimore, MD 21227. Condolences may be left for the family at



