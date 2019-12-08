|
On November 26, 2019, Victoria "Vicky" (HANS) DiPaolo, 88, passed away. Employed by Westinghouse Electric Corporation and Northrop Grumman, retiring in 1996 with 32 years of service. Vicky also served as treasurer and held various elected offices with IUE Local 130 during her tenure, and volunteered for numerous committees. Among her many talents, she enjoyed craftwork; sewing, crocheting, knitting, plastic art, etc. and donated her crafts to many functions such as weddings, baby showers and church events.
Vicky was a devoted and beloved mother to Mary Hilton and mother-in-law to John W. Hilton, Jr. (deceased). Loving Grandmother to Tina M. Forrest (Christopher); William L. Hilton (Barbara), Ann M. Parra (Michael); Great Grandmother to Derek and Savannah Sark, Christopher J. Forrest, Kyle Mullikin (deceased), Alexander, Jacob, Noah and Seth Hilton (Kamila), Jessica Steyer (Daniel), Joseph Moorhead; Great-Great Grandmother to Mason Steyer and yet to be born, baby Steyer. The daughter of Charles and Dora Hans, also preceded in death by siblings, Mary Crowe, Ann Rodino and Nicholas Hans. She is further survived by a special closeness to niece, Deborah Hill, great-niece Victoria Morckel, other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019