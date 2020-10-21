On Monday evening, October 19, 2020, Sister Victoria E. Kessler, SSND, (Vicky), beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Victoria Ehling and Michael Kessler. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Burial will take place on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11:30 AM in Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm, MD. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Vicky will take place at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Vicky may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



