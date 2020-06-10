Victoria Hutchinson-Timian
Victoria "Vicki" Hutchinson-Timian of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on Jun 6, 2020 at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. She was the devoted wife of almost 32 years to Donald H. Timian. Born in Pittsburg, PA to the late Donald and Dorothy Hutchinson. In 2007, after many years as an accountant, she retired. She is survived by her beloved cats "Nero", "Lilly" and "Red." She loved her Sudoku, Crossword Puzzles, and adored needlepoint. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to: Hermitage Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St., Tucson, AZ 85711. Messages of condolences and memories to share may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zellman Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
