Victoria Lara Panes, age 94, of Baldwin, MD passed away on February 22, 2020 at her home. Born in the Philippines, she was the daughter of Enecitas and Antonina (Gumban) Lara and wife of the late Salvador Panes.
Victoria is survived by six daughters, Dr. Corazon Panes Sanchez of Baldwin, Herminia P. de la Cruz of Old Tappan, NJ, Evelina P. Somes of Essex, Elvira P. Alarcon of Philippines, Cecille L. Panes of Baldwin, and Sharonne L. Panes of Tucson, AZ; five sons-in-law, Danny F. Sanchez of Baldwin, Raul de La Cruz of Old Tappan, NJ, Amando Somes of Essex, Pedro Alarcon of Philippines, and Dr. Tan T. Nguyen of Tucson, AZ; four sons, Eduardo L. Panes of Philippines, Zosimo L. Panes of Baldwin, Rev. Father Romeo L. Panes of Baldwin, and Ret. Airman Nestor L. Panes of FL; three daughters-in-law, Belen Buenjemia Panes of Baldwin, Marjorie Farao Panes of CA, and Agnes Beatrizola Panes of FL; grandchildren, Shirley Mae Augustyn married to Keith Augustyn of NJ, Michelle de La Cruz married to Scott Durst of New Mexico, Michael S. de La Cruz of NJ, Cherry Lyn P. Somes of Essex, Mary Kate Alarcon Andrada married to Stephen Andrada of Philippines, John Panes married to Angela Gascon Panes of Essex, Mark W. Panes of CA, Karoline F. Panes of CA, Victoria P. Sanchez of Baldwin, Daniel W. Sanchez of Baldwin, Scott B. Panes of FL, Kevin B. Panes of FL, and Justin B. Panes of FL; great-grandchildren, Victoria Lara Augustyn of NJ, Ambra A. Andrada of Philippines, Elija Panes of Essex, and Elianna Panes of Essex.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Wilfredo L. Panes.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Jarrettsville, MD 21084 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4-8 pm and on Thursday, February 27 from 4-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hydes, MD 21082 at 10:00 am. Interment will take place in Princeton Memorial Park, Trenton, NJ 08691
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020