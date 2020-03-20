|
|
Victoria M. Gmurek, age 95, of Aberdeen, Maryland passed away on March 16, 2020 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of John and Wanda (Brozinsky) Simon and wife of the late John Anthony Gmurek. She owned and operated a florist business for 65 years. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church for many years and volunteered in many church activities. She enjoyed crafts, floral designing and watching movies.
Victoria is survived by her son, John V. Gmurek; daughters, Nancy Hill and Victoria (Tory) Robinson; brother, Herbert (Regina) Simon; sister, Emily (Bill) Bystry; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Brunkand and brothers, John Simon, Bernard Simon and Gerard Simon.
Services will be private.
Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY, 10001.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2020