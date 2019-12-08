Home

Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Johns Catholic Church
Hydes, MD
Victoria Miko Notice
On Monday, November 25th, Victoria Wanda Miko (nee Suski), of Kingsville, MD, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 82. Vicki was preceded in death by her husband Donald Miko, Sr. She is survived by her brother, John Suski, her daughter Janet Courtney and husband Tim Fujinaka, her son Donald Miko Jr. and wife Susan, grandchildren Leah McVey and husband Patrick, Kevin Courtney, Donald Miko III and Shannon Miko, and great-grandchild Rhys McVey. Her pleasures in life were her family/friends, aerobics/kickboxing and travel. The family will be holding a graveside Christian burial on Friday, December 13th at 11:00 at St. Johns Catholic Church in Hydes, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
