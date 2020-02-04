Home

Miller-Dippel Funeral Home, Inc.
6415 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21206
(410) 426-7171
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller-Dippel Funeral Home, Inc.
6415 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21206
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Miller-Dippel Funeral Home, Inc.
6415 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21206
View Map
Vilma Naomi Armandt Notice
On February 3, 2020, Vilma Naomi Armandt went home to be with the Lord. She joined her husband, the late Norman Armandt, who died 16 years earlier. They both had deep faith in Christ as their Lord and Savior and they will be forever in His presence. She is survived by her daughter, Paula, and her husband Bill Isett, son Neal, a retired pastor in Boston and his wife, Barb, and her youngest daughter, Ellen and her husband, James Wolfe, along with 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather at Miller-Dippel @ Schimunek Funeral Home (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at which time the service will begin. Interment in Parkwood Cemetery. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to

www.miller-dippelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 4, 2020
