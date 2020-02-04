|
On February 3, 2020, Vilma Naomi Armandt went home to be with the Lord. She joined her husband, the late Norman Armandt, who died 16 years earlier. They both had deep faith in Christ as their Lord and Savior and they will be forever in His presence. She is survived by her daughter, Paula, and her husband Bill Isett, son Neal, a retired pastor in Boston and his wife, Barb, and her youngest daughter, Ellen and her husband, James Wolfe, along with 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Family and friends may gather at Miller-Dippel @ Schimunek Funeral Home (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at which time the service will begin. Interment in Parkwood Cemetery. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to
www.miller-dippelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 4, 2020