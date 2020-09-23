Salvatore Vincent Barnaba, age 92, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on September 15, 2020 at Brightview Assisted Living in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Vincenzo and Lucy (Faraone) Barnaba and husband of the late Patricia (Bittner) Barnaba. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served his country in the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Calvert Hall High School and worked for Murray Baumgartner for 40 years in Sales and Sales Management. Vincent was a founding member of St. Thomas Moore Parish in Baltimore, City and enjoyed spending time at the beach in Ocean City, Maryland with his family.
Vincent is survived by his sons, Vincent "Rick" Barnaba and Thomas Barnaba; daughter, LuAnn Davis; sister, RoseMary Muth; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his children, Michael Barnaba and Carolyn Barnaba.
Services will be private.
Contributions may be made to Calvert Hall High School, 8102 LaSalle Road, Baltimore, MD 21286.
