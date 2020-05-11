Vincent F. DiPietro
On May 9, 2020 Vincent Frederick DiPietro former husband of Grace Rae DiPietro; loving son of the late Carmel (Carmen) "Bo" and Phyllis DiPietro; devoted father of Andrea Lynn Lesondak and her husband Michael Lee Lesondak; dear brother of Leonora "Peachy" Dixon, Rosemarie Jubb and her husband Bernie, and the late John DiPietro; also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 13 from 3-5 p.m. in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. 263 S Conkling Street Baltimore, MD 21224. A prayer service will begin at 5 p.m. Interment Thursday, May 14 at Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Seasons Hospice. Checks payable to Seasons Foundation, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, IL 60677, and online donations may be made to www.seasonsfoundation.org

No one will be permitted inside the funeral home unless they are wearing a mask or face covering. Thank you for your cooperation.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A
MAY
13
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A
MAY
14
Interment
Lake View Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
410-327-4220
