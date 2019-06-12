|
On June 10, 2019, VINCENT GRECO, husband of the late Lucrezia Caterina Greco and Enza Milazzo Greco; devoted companion of Giovanna Greco; beloved father of Domenico Greco (Michelle), Cosimo Greco (Tabitha), and Frank Greco (Jennifer); dear brother of Guiseppe Greco, Concetta Portera, John Greco and the late Francesco, Rosaria and Salvatore; also survived by many loving family and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday from 3-5 & 7-9 PM at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM. Entombment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be made at harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 12, 2019