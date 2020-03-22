|
|
On March 20, 2020, Vincent John Trombetta, Sr. passed away. He was the beloved husband, of 64 years, of Nancy Trombetta (nee Giorgilli) ; devoted father of James V. Trombetta and his wife Kelly, Michael P. Trombetta and his wife Donna, Vincent J. Trombetta, Jr. and his partner Andrew Lambrow, and Frank P. Trombetta; cherished grandfather of BriAnne Skowron and her husband Michael, Steven Trombetta and his wife Kate, Daniel Trombetta and his wife Samantha, Michael Trombetta, Jr., and Amanda Trombetta; loving great- grandfather of Owen, Louise, Harvey, Troy, and Eve Trombetta, and Brady and Adriana Skowron; dear brother of John Trombetta, Jr. and the late Philip Trombetta.
Vincent played football for Mt. St. Joe where he made the All-Maryland Football Team, Catholic American Football Team, and received the McCormick Unsung Hero Award. He also played at Virginia Military Institute and for the U.S. Army while serving in Germany during the Korean War. Vincent was also a member of the Bricklayer's and International Union.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Vincent's name to Annunciation Church, 5212 McCormick Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020