McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Aberdeen, MD
Vincent Michael Boyle Sr.
Vincent Michael Boyle Sr., age 86 of Aberdeen, MD passed away on September 11, 2019 at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, MD. Born in Manhattan, NY, he was the son of the late Michael B. Boyle and his wives, Mary Sullivan Boyle and Delia Farragher Boyle. He worked in the Ballistics Research/Army Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground for 45 years as a Research Scientist in the area of explosive physics. He was the author or co-author of numerous scientific reports for the Department of Defense. Vincent was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, a loving husband, and a very devoted father and grandfather.

Mr. Boyle is survived by his wife, Margaret Kathleen (Helton) Boyle; sons, Vincent Michael Boyle, Jr. (Maxine), Robert Daniel Boyle (Mary), and Stephen Henry Boyle; grandson, Aidan Richard Vincent Boyle; brother, John A. Boyle (Dianne); nephews, Matthew and Andrew Boyle; brother-in-law Arthur H. Helton, Jr. (Ann); nieces, Connie J. Helton, Kelly A. Gilkerson (John), and Tracey B. Helton-Smith; sister-in-law, Delia Boyle; niece, Victoria Kehs (Eric) and nephew, Deane Bigay.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Martin P. Boyle; brother-in-law, James W. Helton; and nephew, Arthur H. Helton, III.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment was in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. Condolences for the family can be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019
