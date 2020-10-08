On Tuesday, November 6, 2020, Vincent Thomas "Vince" Bagli, Sr., loving husband of Jean Elizabeth Cagle-Bagli, cherished father of Elizabeth Nagle (John J.) of Timonium, Barbara "Tracey" Hooper (Henry) of Oregon, Thomas G. Bagli (Carey) of Colorado, Margaret "Meg" McNamara (Thomas) of Sparks, Mary S. "Missy" Vallatta (Joseph) of Towson and Vincent T. Bagli, Jr. (Kate) of Baltimore County; stepfather of Linda A. Hughes (Mark) of Timonium, James D. Cagle (Lee) of Florida, Stephen B. Cagle of Nevada, Michael J. Cagle (Cathy) of Westminster and Robert C. Cagle of Owings Mills; brother of Margaret Dixon Otenasek of Baltimore County, the late Josephine Gugerty and the late Frank Bagli, Jr. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 2 – 4pm and 6 – 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 75% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Guests are asked to pay their respects to the family and exit the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:30am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, MD 21157. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Vince's memory to Loyola Blakefield High School or the Alzheimer's Association
