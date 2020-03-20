Home

Vincent Thomas Mazziott, aged 82, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 of heart failure. He is survived by his wife, Linda of 63 years , four daughters and eight grandchildren. Due to recent health and safety concerns, a private burial will be held on Thursday March 19, 2020 at Highview Memorial Gardens with a celebration of life service to follow at a later date. See the full obituary at the family owned Highview Funeral and Cremation Services Website.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2020
