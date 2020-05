Or Copy this URL to Share

On May 23, 2020, Vincent Toner, beloved husband of Joan Parsons Toner; devoted father of Vicki Borchers (Rick), Michael Toner (Bonnie), Paul Toner (Robin), Vincent Toner, Jr., Mary Kathleen Hood (David) and James Patrick Toner, II (Danette); brother of Peggy Bernardo; he is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held later.



