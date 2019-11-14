Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Vincenza Ciolfi Notice
On November 12, 2019 Vincenza M. Ciolfi (nee Costa), 94 years old, passed away; beloved wife of the late Norman A. Ciolfi; devoted mother of Alfred Ciolfi and his wife Kathy, Linda Plichta and her husband Ron, John, Eleanor and Ronald Ciolfi; dear grandmother of Michael, Sarah, Catherine, Nina and Anthony. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 am. Interment Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery (Joppa). In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her name to the of MD, 1850 York Road Suite D Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
