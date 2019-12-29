Home

On December 23, 2019 Vincenzo "Jimmy" Crisafulli devoted father of Madelaine Crisafulli, Rozelle Grof, and James Crisafulli and his wife Loretta; beloved brother of Salvatore Crisafulli, Jr. and his wife Barbara, the late Catherine Hansell and the late Joseph Crisafulli; dear brother-in-law of Evelyn Crisafulli. Also survived by 11-grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Friday, January 3rd, at 10 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Thursday, January 2nd, from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 pm. Interment at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
