On September 8, 2020, Viola Maria Marczak (nee Caruso); beloved wife of the late Brink Cannon and Walter Marczak; devoted mother of Carolyn Conboy, Philip Cannon and the late Bobbie Gurney; loving mother-in-law of Lee Gurney; dear sister of Anna Santavenere and Agnes Miranda; also survived by 4 grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottigham, MD 21236) on Friday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Church of the Annunciation. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
).
