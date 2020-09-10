1/
Viola Maria Marczak
{ "" }
On September 8, 2020, Viola Maria Marczak (nee Caruso); beloved wife of the late Brink Cannon and Walter Marczak; devoted mother of Carolyn Conboy, Philip Cannon and the late Bobbie Gurney; loving mother-in-law of Lee Gurney; dear sister of Anna Santavenere and Agnes Miranda; also survived by 4 grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottigham, MD 21236) on Friday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Church of the Annunciation. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Online condolences may be left at:

www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
SEP
11
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Church of the Annunciation
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
Memories & Condolences
or

