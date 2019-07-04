Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Hare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Rose Hare


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola Rose Hare Notice
Viola Rose Hare of Laurel, Maryland, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on Tuesday June 25, 2019. She was born in 1932 to Ronal and Evelyn Farley of Cassville, West Virginia. She was a proud retiree of Giant Food in 1990 after 20 years of service. She was a member of the Red Hatter's Club and the Beltsville Young at Heart Club. Viola spent many days enjoying spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting, swimming and reading. She is survived by her daughter Sharon and husband Brent Sweet, her son Charles G Hare II and wife Brenda, grandson John Hare and wife Katie, granddaughter Taylor Hare and great-grand dogs Wink and Nod; as well as her brother Robert Farley and wife Katherine. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, father Ronal Farley and mother Evelyn.

Visitation will be on Thursday 6/27/2019 from 4 to 7 at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707.

Memorial donations may be made to
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now