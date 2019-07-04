Viola Rose Hare of Laurel, Maryland, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on Tuesday June 25, 2019. She was born in 1932 to Ronal and Evelyn Farley of Cassville, West Virginia. She was a proud retiree of Giant Food in 1990 after 20 years of service. She was a member of the Red Hatter's Club and the Beltsville Young at Heart Club. Viola spent many days enjoying spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting, swimming and reading. She is survived by her daughter Sharon and husband Brent Sweet, her son Charles G Hare II and wife Brenda, grandson John Hare and wife Katie, granddaughter Taylor Hare and great-grand dogs Wink and Nod; as well as her brother Robert Farley and wife Katherine. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, father Ronal Farley and mother Evelyn.



Visitation will be on Thursday 6/27/2019 from 4 to 7 at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707.



Memorial donations may be made to Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019