Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map

Viola Rose Schubert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola Rose Schubert Notice
Viola Rose Schubert, age 78, of Fallston, MD passed away on February 22, 2020 in Bel Air, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Viola Karmann. She adored her grandkids and loved spending time with them.

Viola is survived by her husband John Schubert, Sr.; son, John Schubert, Jr.; daughter, Julie-ann Shannon; and grandchildren, Luke Russell, Jack Schubert, Matthew Shannon, Joshua Shannon, and Lilly Shannon.

Services were held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 with interment at Highview Memorial Gardens.

Those who desire may make contributions to a favorite .

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -