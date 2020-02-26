|
|
Viola Rose Schubert, age 78, of Fallston, MD passed away on February 22, 2020 in Bel Air, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Viola Karmann. She adored her grandkids and loved spending time with them.
Viola is survived by her husband John Schubert, Sr.; son, John Schubert, Jr.; daughter, Julie-ann Shannon; and grandchildren, Luke Russell, Jack Schubert, Matthew Shannon, Joshua Shannon, and Lilly Shannon.
Services were held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 with interment at Highview Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may make contributions to a favorite .
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020