Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
209 North Earlton Road
Havre de Grace, MD
View Map
Virgie "Mee-Maw" Ferguson


1930 - 2020
Virgie "Mee-Maw" Ferguson Notice
Virgie "Mee-Maw" Ferguson, formerly of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on January 12, 2020. She was 89.

Mrs. Ferguson was born in Marion, Virginia, the daughter of General Lee Creasy and Blanche Thomas Creasy. She was the devoted wife of the late Elmer Harry "Pop" Ferguson, Jr., loving mother of Mary Pelowski and her husband Michael, of Roseau, MN, Shirley Marsh and her husband Norman, and the late Charles "Bucky" Brooks, Debra Workman and Cathy Fleenor, grandmother of Dennis Workman, Maria Keen, James Keen, Pam Brooks, Sandra Hartman, Michael Olson, Jr., and Samuel Pelowski. Mrs. Ferguson was the great-grandmother of Jaidyn Stocks, Keira Workman, Faithlynn Keen, Kaylee Keen, and several other great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and sister of Mary Louise McCracken, Evelyn Shatley, Claire Hensley, Eva Doss, Thelma Billings, and the late Paul, Leonard, George and Elmer Creasy, Irene Worley, and Betty Mountain.

Mrs. Ferguson loved canning, cleaning, sewing and quilting. She never lost her country roots and often talked about her farming life. She was "Mee-Maw" to everyone.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church, Pallbearers were be Dennis Workman, Norman Marsh, James Keen, Christian Baldwin, Jaidyn Stocks, and Marcus Stocks.

Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
