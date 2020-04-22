|
Virgie M. Holman, age 100, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on April 16, 2020 at Hart Heritage Estates - Street, Maryland. Born in Boone, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Richard and Belle (Lookabill) Greene and wife of the late Clifton Holman to whom she was married to on December 18, 1937. She enjoyed gardening and canning in her younger years. Her family was her life.
Virgie is survived by her son, Richard P. Holman (Claudia); daughter, Cleta H. Norris (Jerry); grandchildren, Andrea Norris, Katie Holman, Todd Holman and Laura Norris; great-grandchildren, Shane Eddy, Jake Holman, Luke Holman, Leah Holman, and Ava Eddy; and sisters, Mary Helen Greene, and Sue L. Miller; and dearly loved "adopted granddaughter", Kathy Greene Schmidt.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Clifton "Kent" Holman, sister, Lucy Winebarger and brother George W. Greene.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests.
Contributions may be made to Hopewell Community Church Cemetery Fund, Boone, NC, C/O Barbara McKinney, 5585 NC Hwy 194, North, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020