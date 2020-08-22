Virgie Pippen

Virgie Marion Hoffa Pippen, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, teacher and friend, died peacefully on August 18, 2020 in Arnold, Maryland several weeks after suffering a stroke. Until her stroke, she had been in great health and living in Annapolis, Maryland. She was 93.



Virgie, daughter of James M. and Virgie M. Hoffa and known as "MomMom" in later years, was born and raised in Baltimore where, in 1945, she married Charles Vaughan Pippen who was known in later years as "PopPop". They were married 69 years until Vaughan died in 2014. They raised their three children in northern Baltimore City, then in Towson and finally in Timonium.



Virgie was first and foremost a dedicated Christian woman who loved God, her family, her church family and her friends. Virgie and Vaughan were long time members of University Baptist Church in Baltimore. After retiring, they moved to Sarasota, Florida where they soon adopted a second church family at First Sarasota Church on Main Street. In 2013 they returned to Maryland to spend their remaining years near family. They were then members of College Parkway Baptist Church close to their Annapolis residence.



After graduating from Towson State College in the early 1960's, Virgie taught kindergarten in Baltimore County for many years. She always loved teaching "her" kindergarten children.



Virgie is survived by her younger sister Mary Jim Quirk of Dallas, Texas and her sons Charles Vaughan Pippen, Jr. "Chuck" and his wife Carol and daughter Courtney and James Christopher Pippen "Chris" (and Megan Ruggieri) and Chris' children Lindsay (and Jonathan), William (and Alyssa) and Brittany and 7 great grandchildren (Rylan, Connor, Toby, Zura, Jacob, Hailey and Ella).



Virgie is also survived by her daughter, Brooke Schini, and her husband, Steve, and their children Christopher and Emily (and Keith) and 3 great grandchildren (Benjamin, Joshua and Noah). Virgie loved her great grandchildren and delighted in spending time with them, seeing photographs of them and hearing stories about them.



Enjoy Heaven, MomMom. Everyone will miss you.



