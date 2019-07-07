Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
On July 5, 2019, Virgil Edgar Bobbitt passed away peacefully at home. He was the beloved husband of the late Rosie Pauline Bobbitt (nee Bass); devoted father of Brenda G. Kirby and her husband Alfred, James E. Bobbitt and his wife Vicki, and the late Donald R. Bobbitt; loving grandfather of Jason Bobbitt and his wife Michelle, David Bobbitt and his wife Patricia, Andrew Bobbitt, Tracey Dobkin and her husband Gabe, and Melanie Sweatt; cherished great-grandfather of Jason, Joshua, Devin, Kieshelle, Abigail, and Jacob Bobbitt, and Ashley and Zachary White; dear great-great-grandfather of Nova Ray. Virgil was predeceased by 10 siblings.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm; with a funeral service to be held at 4pm. Interment services will be private. Those desiring may make memorial donations to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
