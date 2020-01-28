|
|
On January 25, 2020; VIRGINIA A. MELLENDICK peacefully died. She was the beloved wife of the late C. Jerome (Jerry) Mellendick; loving mother of Elizabeth M. Foley (Michael), Jerome M. Mellendick, Patricia McGonigle, and the late Nancy P. Mellendick; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; devoted great grandmother of twelve great grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at the Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10AM, Friday, January 31 at St. William of York Catholic Church, 600 Cooks Lane, Baltimore, Maryland 21229. Interment at a later date in Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Greater DC-Maryland, 1800 M Street Northwest, Suite B50 North, Washington, DC 20036.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 28, 2020