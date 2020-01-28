Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. William of York Catholic Church
600 Cooks Lane
Baltimore, MD
Virginia A. Mellendick Notice
On January 25, 2020; VIRGINIA A. MELLENDICK peacefully died. She was the beloved wife of the late C. Jerome (Jerry) Mellendick; loving mother of Elizabeth M. Foley (Michael), Jerome M. Mellendick, Patricia McGonigle, and the late Nancy P. Mellendick; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; devoted great grandmother of twelve great grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at the Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10AM, Friday, January 31 at St. William of York Catholic Church, 600 Cooks Lane, Baltimore, Maryland 21229. Interment at a later date in Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Greater DC-Maryland, 1800 M Street Northwest, Suite B50 North, Washington, DC 20036.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 28, 2020
