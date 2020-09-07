On September 4, 2020; VIRGINIA ANN KENNEY (nee Schneider); beloved wife of the late Samuel F. Kenney; loving mother of Patricia Pompa (James), Harry Kenney (Merritt), Ann Kenney (Kevin Clasing), and Edward Kenney; devoted grandmother of Sarah Nappo (AJ), Margaret Kenney, Alexandra Clasing, and Winfield Clasing; dear sister of the late Catherine Hinkey.



Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 9 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12PM, Thursday, September 10 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229. Interment in New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia's memory to the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at GBMC, 6701 North Charles Street, Towson, MD 21204.



