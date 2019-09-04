Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Harford Memorial Gardens
3839 Aldino Road
Havre de Grace, MD
Virginia Ann Scherer


1935 - 2019
Virginia Ann Scherer Notice
Virginia Ann Scherer (Ginny), 84, of Aberdeen, MD, passed away peacefully into God's presence August 28, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on April 26, 1935, Virginia was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Hamilton. She worked as Aquatic Director at the Elkton YMCA and loved to swim. She was an active member of Hopewell United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She was active in her younger days with Christian ministries for children and youth and the Christian Women's Club of Harford County. As a military spouse she traveled and lived abroad and was always devoted to her family above all.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her son John Scherer and his wife Jennifer of Bel Air; two grandsons, Zeb Bertsch of Aberdeen and Joseph Scherer of Railroad, PA; and two sisters, Barbara Frank of Blue Bell, PA, and Margaret (Peg) Miller of Long View, WA.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ludwig who passed away in 2018 and her daughter Carole Jean Bertsch who died in 2009.

Graveside services were held at Harford Memorial Gardens, 3839 Aldino Road, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Senator Bob Hooper House. We are forever grateful for the compassionate care Ginny received there. To send condolences visit www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
